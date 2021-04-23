Caitlyn Jenner announces she will run for California governor

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Gold medal-winning Olympic decathlete Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California.

Jenner, a Republican, says in statement posted Friday on Twitter that she has filed paperwork to run.

The 71-year-old said: “California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a likely recall election this year. Election officials are still reviewing petition signatures required to qualify the recall for the ballot.

Jenner added: “As Californians, we face a now-or-never opportunity to fundamentally fix or state before it’s too late. Taking on entrenched Sacramento politicians and the special interest that fund them requires a fighter who isn’t afraid to do what is right. I am a proven winner and the only outside who can put an end to Gavin Newsom’s disastrous time as governor.”

Several other Republicans have also announced plans to run, including former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Since coming out as a transgender woman in 2015, Jenner has done work as an activist for the community. Her coming out was documented on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” as well as her own show “I Am Cait.”

“I have been a compassionate disrupter throughout my life, from representing the United States and winning a gold medal at the Olympics to helping advance the movement for equality.”