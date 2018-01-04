Burglar breaks into homes, leaves behind "creepy" calling card

Mira Mesa - SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - New video shows the possible intruder who left behind something odd in a string of break-ins in Mira Mesa.



The surveillance video shows a man in a hoodie, prowling around a backyard off Westview Parkway on Christmas night. He turned off an outdoor light, but didn't get past a locked patio door.

The homeowner did get an alert on his phone, saw the video and called 9-1-1. Turns out, two homes on the same block were broken into. The burglar grabbed a watch from one of the homes. In both cases, a kitchen knife from the home was left behind, jammed in the front door.

"Maybe it was to make noise if the door opened. Or maybe he was going to be waiting for us if we went in," said one of the homeowners.