Brush fire breaks out near Standley Park in University City

Zac Self
5:23 PM, Feb 8, 2018
1 hour ago
Self, Zachary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire in University City Thursday evening.

The fire broke out on Governor Drive and Mercer Street near Standley Park.

The fire burned in a canyon near several homes. The brush fire was quickly extinguished. 

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Watch a Facebook live from the scene in the player below: 

10News is following this breaking news and will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top