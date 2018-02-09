Brush fire breaks out near Standley Park in University City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a brush fire in University City Thursday evening.

The fire broke out on Governor Drive and Mercer Street near Standley Park.

The fire burned in a canyon near several homes. The brush fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

