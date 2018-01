OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A brush fire broke out near homes in Oceanside Tuesday afternoon, according to social media reports.

People in the area captured photos of smoke about 3:30 p.m. near Melrose Drive and Oceanside Boulevard.

The two-alarm fire is near several businesses, homes and the Skye Apartments.

The fire was extinguished just before 6 p.m. Firefighters say the fire burned two acres.