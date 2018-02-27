Escondido brush fire prompts closure of Del Dios Highway

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a half-acre brush fire in Escondido Monday afternoon.

Cal Fire said the brush fire broke out near Del Dios Highway and Mount Israel Road.

Firefighters wer able to extinguish the flames quickly but will remain on scene for several hours.

Del Dios Highway appears to have reopened in both directions after the fire prompted the closure, causing traffic to back up for miles during rush hour.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and cooperators are at scene of a half-acre vegetation fire near DelDios Hwy and Mount Israel Rd. The forward rate of spread has been stopped and resources will remain at scene for several hrs. Please avoid the area on your drive home this evening.#IsraelFire — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) February 27, 2018

At this time it’s unclear what started the fire.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.