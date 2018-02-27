Escondido brush fire prompts closure of Del Dios Highway

Zac Self
4:34 PM, Feb 26, 2018
ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) -- Firefighters responded to the scene of a half-acre brush fire in Escondido Monday afternoon. 

Cal Fire said the brush fire broke out near Del Dios Highway and Mount Israel Road.

Firefighters wer able to extinguish the flames quickly but will remain on scene for several hours. 

Del Dios Highway appears to have reopened in both directions after the fire prompted the closure, causing traffic to back up for miles during rush hour. 

At this time it’s unclear what started the fire.

