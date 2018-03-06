SDG&E investigating whether brush fire along I-5 damaged power lines

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego Gas and Electric is looking into whether or not power lines were damaged during a brush fire in Chula Vista Monday night.

The fire happened on Bay Boulevard at the Interstate 5 southbound off-ramp near the Bayfront Charter High School just before 7:00 p.m.

At this time it's unclear what may have sparked the brush fire or how much was burned in the blaze.

10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we have more information.