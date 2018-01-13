Brother of San Diego man killed fighting for ISIS sentenced

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The brother of a San Diego man killed fighting for the Islamic State was sentenced Friday on terrorism-related charges.

Marchello Dsaun McCain, a 35-year-old convicted felon, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing an illegal cache of firearms and body armor and making false statements to federal agents involving international terrorism, according to the Office Of The United States Attorney Southern District Of California.

McCain pleaded guilty in January 2016 to multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a felon and one count of possession of body armor by a violent felon.

RELATED: US citizen fighting for ISIS captured

In September 2017, McCain pleaded guilty to making false statements to federal agents regarding his knowledge of his brother's travel and methods to fund trips abroad, the U.S. Attorney's office said.

McCain's brother, Douglas, was the first-known American to die while fighting for ISIS.

"ISIS has brought the war on terror closer to home by directing and inspiring attacks in the U.S. and other countries, thereby putting American lives in danger," U.S. Attorney Adam Braverman said in a release. "By lying to federal agents, Marchello McCain delayed, frustrated and thwarted an investigation into a group that supplied U.S. and Canadian fighters to ISIS."

RELATED: Ex-Marine accused of San Francisco terror plot pleads not guilty

McCain also admitted that in February 2014, he and his brother went to a San Diego gun range to shoot firearms, including an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle and 12-gauge pump-action shotgun.

The trip took place three weeks before McCain's brother departed on March 9 to Syria to fight, according to U.S. Attorney's office. His brother died on August 25, 2014.

The office said McCain also planned to travel to Syria and join his brother.

RELATED: The Pentagon is using AI to fight ISIS but it's not quite the 'Terminator'

In a related case, the office also unsealed an indictment charging former San Diego resident Abdullahi Ahmed Abdullahi, 33, with providing, and conspiring with Douglas McCain and other individuals to provide support to terrorists in Syria, including conspiracy to murder, kidnap and maim persons.

Abdullahi is currently being detained in Canadian, pending an extradition hearing scheduled for May 31, 2018.