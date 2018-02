(KGTV) -- Reports of a bright light over California and Arizona were posted to social media Tuesday night, prompting many to ask - was it related to the SpaceX launch?

Just saw this crazy light show streak across the sky south of #Phoenix, headed in an easterly direction. Was it a #UFO? The #SpaceX rocket? The truth is out there! pic.twitter.com/nueo4VtVBy — Eric Peterson (@EricPeterson602) February 7, 2018

The SpaceX Falcon launched Tuesday morning from Cape Canaveral, Fla., towing Founder Elon Musk's Tesla.

"People across the Valley snapped photos and video of what looks to be the SpaceX rocket launch passing over the Phoenix sky Tuesday night, " reported our sister station in Phoenix.

According to a tweet from Abhi Tripathi, the SpaceX director of human certification, the light was a result of a scheduled burn.

Los Angeles and Phoenix metro areas just saw, in their sky, the @spacex #FalconHeavy Mars interplanetary injection burn of @elonmusk Tesla Roadster. When @Twitter was created they probably never guessed this could be a tweet. — Abhi Tripathi (@SpaceAbhi) February 7, 2018

