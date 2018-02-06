SpaceX Falcon Heavy: Florida rocket launch delayed by high wind

SpaceX's big new rocket is ready to blast off on its first test flight. But high wind will keep it on the launch pad just a little longer.



Potentially dangerous gusts in the upper atmosphere forced the company to delay Tuesday's launch of the Falcon Heavy by at least 1 ½ hours. Liftoff is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Tuesday's launch window closes at 4 p.m. Eastern. If there is no launch Tuesday, the test flight will slip to Wednesday.



At liftoff, the Heavy will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.



Thousands have gathered at the space center, and surrounding beaches and parks, to watch the Heavy soar with a sports car as cargo.



Watch the rocket's launch live:



