SpaceX Falcon Heavy: Florida rocket launch delayed by high wind

MARCIA DUNN, AP Aerospace Writer
10:08 AM, Feb 6, 2018
39 mins ago

The SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket sits on launch pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center as it is prepared for lift-off in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The rocket is the most powerful rocket in the world.

Joe Raedle
Copyright Getty Images

SpaceX's big new rocket is ready to blast off on its first test flight. But high wind will keep it on the launch pad just a little longer.

Potentially dangerous gusts in the upper atmosphere forced the company to delay Tuesday's launch of the Falcon Heavy by at least 1 ½ hours. Liftoff is now scheduled for 3:45 p.m. Eastern from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. Tuesday's launch window closes at 4 p.m. Eastern. If there is no launch Tuesday, the test flight will slip to Wednesday.

At liftoff, the Heavy will become the world's most powerful rocket in use today.

Thousands have gathered at the space center, and surrounding beaches and parks, to watch the Heavy soar with a sports car as cargo.

Watch the rocket's launch live:

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top