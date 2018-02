EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) - A San Diego Sheriff's Department vehicle was involved in a crash following a short pursuit that ended off Interstate 8.

It's unclear how the pursuit began around 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the area of Greenfield Drive and I-8. SDSO said the pursuit was terminated shortly after it began.

A deputy was involved in a collision during the short chase. No one was injured.

SDSO did not say whether anyone was taken into custody.