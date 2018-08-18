Breeders' Cup returning to Del Mar in 2021

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV)— In 2021, the Super Bowl of horse racing will return to the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Horse racing officials announced the locations for the next three Breeders’ Cup.

There’s something so charming about the city of Del Mar.

“It shows our town so well,” Carol Goodell said. She owns Frustrated Cowboy, a little shop along Historic Route 101, dedicated to western wear and horses. It’s perfect for a city, with a world-famous race track.

Friday afternoon, officials announced that the Breeders’ Cup 2021 would be returning to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

“Hands down, it was one of the most successful events we’ve ever had,” President, CEO of the Breeders’ Cup Ltd., Craig Fravel, said.

Last year was the event’s first time to be hosted in Del Mar. On-track wagering totaled more than $25 million, setting a betting record for the history of the event. That translates to impressive numbers, off the track.

“The economic impact is about $100 million in the region,” President, CEO of San Diego Tourism Authority, Joe Turzi, said. He also said last year, many people who came to experience the two-day event stayed in the area for an average of five days.

For shop owners like Goodell, that means guaranteed business.

“I see it and I feel it. Everybody’s everywhere,” Goodell said. “The Breeders’ Cup just has that little extra, and I just love it!”

That love extends to customers like Pat Voines. He has traveled from across the country to Del Mar 25 years in a row to watch the races. He said the Breeders’ Cup last year was on another level.

“Whether you won or lost, it didn’t make that much of a difference. It was just the experience,” Voines said.

It’s an experience Goodell hopes to repeat come November 2021.

“I think it will be even better than before if that’s possible,” she said.

After this year’s races in Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, the races will return to Santa Anita in 2019, Keeneland, Ky., in 2020, and back to Del Mar in 2021.