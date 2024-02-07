BREAKING: Search for missing military aircraft in East County

PINE VALLEY (KGTV) — The search is ongoing for a missing military aircraft in the East County early Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff’s Department received a call from the Marine Corps, asking for assistance in the search for the aircraft just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Cal Fire also received a call from the Marine Corps asking for assistance. They responded to the area of the aircraft’s last known location in the Cleveland National Forest, where weather conditions are cold and snowy. They were unable to locate it.

Five people were on board, according to Cal Fire.

The Sheriff's Department also has ground crews helping with the search. They deployed one of its helicopters, but they were unable to reach the area because of the weather conditions.

The aircraft left Creech Air Force Base and refueled in Imperial County before heading to Miramar Air Force Base, according to initial reports from sheriff's officials.

Multiple agencies are responding. The search will continue throughout the morning.

This is breaking news. ABC 10News will continue to update this story.