Boy riding dockless scooter injured after crash in North Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A 13-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Thursday after he crashed into a car while riding a dockless scooter in North Park.



The collision happened shortly after 7 p.m. in the 2800 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to San Diego police.



Police said the boy was riding the scooter on the sidewalk when a car turned from El Cajon Boulevard into the driveway of a fast food restaurant. The boy then crashed into the vehicle’s side.



The boy, who was not wearing a helmet at the time, suffered minor injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution.



The driver of the car remained at the scene and spoke to police.



SDPD Sgt. Patrick Laco told 10News the crash should have never happened, saying, “You have to be a licensed driver or have a permit to drive a vehicle. If you’re under 18, you have to wear a helmet.”



The law requires users to only ride scooters in the street, not the sidewalk, and to follow all rules of the road.



