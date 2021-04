LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say 6-year-old boy was shot and wounded when a woman fired a gun into a Los Angeles apartment.

Investigators say the woman was banging on the door of the apartment in Sun Valley before she opened fire early Saturday.

CBS 2 reports the boy was struck in the foot and rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

Nobody else was hurt. Police didn’t immediately release a description of the female suspect. There was no word about a possible motive.