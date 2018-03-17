Boulder thrown from overpass kills man, leaves pregnant woman widowed

PASADENA, Calif. -- Police are searching for the person they say dropped a basketball-sized boulder from a highway overpass onto a car, killing a pregnant widow’s husband, according to ABC News.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Pasadena, California.

Guadalupe Gutierrez said she was driving home with her husband, Christopher Lopez, her mother and 4-year-old daughter when a 35-pound boulder went through the windshield and struck Lopez.

Gutierrez took him to the hospital where he later died.

The California Highway Patrol said the incident is an intentional act by a “careless person or persons.”