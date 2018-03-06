4 people seriously injured after I-8 pursuit ends in rollover crash

DESCANSO, Calif. (KGTV) - Border Patrol agents are assessing a crash on Interstate 8 in East San Diego County Tuesday.

The vehicle, involved in a pursuit, according to Border Patrol, careened off I-8 near Japatul Valley Rd. about 11 a.m., rolling down a ravine and landing on its roof.

Cal Fire San Diego said four people, all with "major traumas," were transported to Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego and Sharp Memorial Hospital. Two were taken by air ambulance and the other two by ground ambulance.

CHP said five people were in the car at the time of the crash.

No fatalities have been reported, according to Cal Fire.

10News is monitoring breaking developments, including the cause of the crash and any possible Border Patrol involvement.