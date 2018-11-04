Border Angels host annual anniversary dinner

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The non-profit organization Border Angels hosted its 32nd-anniversary dinner on Saturday.

The dinner raises money to help continue providing the services they offer to immigrants in the community, including water drops for border crossers, legal services, and shelter.

The migrant caravan and the upcoming election were hot topics of conversation during the dinner.

This year the organization honorees were Margarita Zavala, Kirsten Zittlau and Jacqueline Arellano. Zavala and Zittlau are attorneys. Arellano is the water drop coordinator for Border Angels.

Border Angels' founder Enrique Morones tells 10News that he decided to honor women this year. He also encouraged everyone to go out and vote on November 6th saying the president is sending the wrong message about immigrants.

Guests at the event also reacted to President Donald Trump deploying the military to the border. At a campaign event, the president was not backing down, saying migrants need to come to the U.S. legally.