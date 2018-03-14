Border agents seize $4.5 million, arrest 20 fugitives over the weekend

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 830 pounds of narcotics, over $4.5 million and 20 fugitives were captured over the weekend in San Diego and Imperial Valley counties.

Border officials said the seizures occurred from Friday, March 9 to Sunday, March 11. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted 465 pounds of methamphetamine, 85 pounds of cocaine, 45 pounds of heroin, and 240 pounds of marijuana.

The drugs were hidden within various places inside vehicles, including door panels, floors, and gas tanks.

During that same period of time, officials arrested 20 people for various charges including sex assault, embezzlement, burglary, shoplifting, and probation violation.

"Narcotics smugglers try to conceal their illegal items in many voids naturally found in vehicles," Pete Flores, director of field operations for CBP in San Diego, said. "CBP officers are well trained to search and find irregularities that might be used to elude detection."