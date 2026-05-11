Bomb threat prompts sweep of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia

VALENCIA (CNS) - A bomb threat delayed the opening of Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia Monday as sheriff's deputies swept the sprawling property.

The threat was received around 7:55 a.m., when the park was closed, according to the watch commander at the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Santa Clarita Station.

Deputies on foot and and in an armored vehicle combed the park at 26101 Magic Mountain Parkway at opening time and a large number of sheriff's SUVs and a fire crew remained staged at the location, which also includes Hurricane Harbor waterpark.

The watch commander said the sweep concluded just after 11 a.m. with no threat located.

The park's website indicated it would open at 12:30 p.m. Monday.

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