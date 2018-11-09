Body of 51-year-old man found along Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton

Zac Self
4:30 PM, Nov 8, 2018

Courtesy: Google Maps

Google Maps

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a body was found on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton Thursday afternoon.

According to CHP, the body of a 51-year-old man was found on the exit ramp from I-5 north to Christianitos Road.

Once officers arrived, they found the San Clemente man out of view in the brush next to the road.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and is trying to determine the cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call CHP at 858-637-3800.

