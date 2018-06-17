SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a 22-year-old woman in City Heights, San Diego police said.

They are now investigating this case as a homicide.

San Diego Police said that a body was found by a family member of the deceased shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of 45th Street.

Police said she suffered "traumatic injuries," but did not specify any more on the circumstances or manner of death.

The victim was last seen at 5:45 a.m. Saturday, after coming from a night out with friends.

Nobody is in custody at this time, and police did not provide any description of a suspect.

No other details are available at this time.

