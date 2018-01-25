Boats left washed ashore at Naval Base Coronado after series of storms

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A number of boats have washed up on Coronado over the past month, following an early January storm.

The boats have been sitting on the beach outside Naval Base Coronado at Zuniga Point. A series of storms that hit the San Diego area over the weekend of January 8 is to blame, according to the naval base.

Officials said the base is making every effort to contact the vessels' owners and have the boats removed.

"It is imperative that these boats are removed by the owners before nesting season begins on February 15 for the threatened and endangered species dependent on our beaches for survival," Sandy Duchac, of Naval Base Coronado, said.

Duchac added that the vessels create an imminent environmental hazard for visitors and species who make the beach their habitat. Also, taxpayer money becomes a factor.

"When the owners do not take responsibility for removing their property from NBC's beaches, taxpayer money must be used to safely remove the vessel and resulting debris, which directly impacts the base's ability to meet our mission of supporting and training America's heroes," Duchac said.

Anyone who owns or knows who owns one of the vessels is asked to call the base at 619-545-7418.