SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Crews are working to dismantle a boat abandoned by its owner in Encinitas.

Authorities say the boat was discovered Monday morning around 5 a.m. at Moonlight Beach.

Lifeguards say the owner abandoned the boat because there is a hole in the hull.

The boat could be seen from above as Sky10 flew over the vessel. Lifeguards say the boat was built in Honk Kong in 1964.

