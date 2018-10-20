Biker killed in crash on Barona Reservation

City News Service
4:06 PM, Oct 20, 2018
Copyright 2014 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAMONA (CNS) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash today on the Barona Indian Reservation.

A motorcycle was hit and ended up underneath a Ford sedan around 1:30 p.m. on Wildcat Canyon Road more than a mile south of Little Klondike Road, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log. The area is about halfway between Barona Resort and Casino and the community of Ramona.

Passersby stopped and were able to pull the motorcyclist out from underneath the car, but the biker succumbed to injuries suffered in the crash, the CHP said.

The northbound lane of the road was shut down.

Identifying information on the victim was not immediately available.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top