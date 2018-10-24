Big rig hits hydrant, sends water spewing into the air in San Diego's Midway District

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Three cars were totaled after a semi crashed into a hydrant in the Midway District, sending water spewing into the air.

The crash happened on the 2300 block of Sports Arena Boulevard around 1:45 p.m.

Water could be seen shooting into the air and flooding the nearby street. It wasn't immediately clear what led to the crash.

According to authorities, the water gushing out of the hydrant also picked up rocks, sending them shooting through windshields of nearby cars and flooding them with water.