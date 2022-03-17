Watch
News

Actions

Big new California reservoir on track for $2.2B federal loan

California-Big Reservoir
Adam Beam/AP
FILE — A barbed wire fence runs along a ranch in Sites, Calif., on Friday, July 23, 2021. The Environmental Protection Agency, on Thursday, March 17, 2022, signaled its intent to loan nearly $2.2 billion to the Sites Project Authority to cover about half the cost of construction of the reservoir that would be used to store water during wet years for use during droughts. (AP Photo/Adam Beam, File )
California-Big Reservoir
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 15:39:22-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A long-delayed plan to build a giant lake in Northern California has gotten a big boost.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday signaled its intent to loan the project nearly $2.2 billion.

That would cover about half of the project's total cost.

Officials with the agency promoting and overseeing the project called the loan a “game-changer."

The project still must clear some regulatory processes, including an environmental review.

That's where it's likely to face fierce opposition from environmental groups who say the project will divert too much water from the Sacramento River.

Sites officials say the project will help the region withstand droughts.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!

Check out all the good things happening in San Diego!