Benefit concert being held in Escondido to help fund diabetes research

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A renowned saxophonist is holding a jazz benefit concert in Escondido Friday night to help fund diabetes research.



The event at the California Center for the Arts (340 N Escondido Blvd.) features saxophonist Richard Elliot and will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).



JDRF’s goal is to fund Type 1 diabetes research that will treat and one day cure the disease.



Elliot told 10News the benefit concert is important to him for a personal reason.



“I’ve actually been doing benefit concerts for JDRF for many, many years, even before our son was diagnosed. So it was kind of a little bit [of] irony there that he ended up being diagnosed when he was 11 years old. This is something that no kid should have to go through,” Elliot said.



The concert begins at 7 p.m., but VIP ticketholders can access a pre-concert party that starts at 5:30 p.m.



For more information on the concert, click here.



