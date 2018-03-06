Beloved lizard missing from Spring Valley pet store

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - A monitor lizard that calls a Spring Valley pet store home is missing after apparently slithering out of his cage over the weekend.



Bubbles, a six-year-old black-throated monitor lizard, was last seen March 4 at around 1:20 p.m., according to Mike Estevez, the owner of Mike's Pets in Spring Valley (8300 Paradise Valley Road).



Estevez told 10News Bubbles was in his cage that afternoon and somehow escaped through a 2-inch-by-5-inch crevice between the bottom of the cage and the ground.







A security camera inside the store captured Bubbles walking away from his cage and out through an open door. He has not been seen since.



Estevez and others searched the nearby neighborhood but have not been able to find Bubbles.







Estevez said Bubbles is very good around people and has often let the 5-and-a-half-foot, 35-pound lizard roam the store while customers are around.



However, Estevez advised anyone who sees Bubbles to not try to grab him or approach him. Estevez is asking the public to call his store immediately at 619-730-3852 if Bubbles is spotted.



10News learned County Animal Services is aware of Bubbles' disappearance and is assisting in the search.