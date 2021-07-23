Watch
Bauer appears in court over woman's sex assault allegations

Mark J. Terrill/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer warms up prior to a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Trevor Bauer
Posted at 2:21 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 17:21:24-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he sexually assaulted her.

Attorneys for Bauer and the woman revealed during a brief morning court session Friday that they intend to call witnesses and argue over the order in what amounts to a trial that is expected to last three days.

The woman alleges that Bauer choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.

Bauer's agents say the encounters were entirely consensual.

