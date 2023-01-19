Barn and tree catch fire in Lakeside

LAKESIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Department says a barn and tree burned down during a fire in Lakeside Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene close to the Willow Road and Marguerite Canyon Road intersection, which is nearby the Oma's Family Farm, around 8:22 a.m.

Multiple people called our newsroom to report big black smoke coming from that area. The flames were visible from I-8.

In total, the fire destroyed two large chicken coup buildings, two fifth-wheel trailers, and two smaller buildings on the property. Authorities said a faulty heater started the fire.

A worker who tried to fight the flames was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation and is said to be in stable condition. The site of the fire is part of a family-owned farm.

This is a developing story. Check back in for updates as the ABC 10News team works to gather the latest information.