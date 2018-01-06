Bakery creates Los Angeles' largest-ever 'Rosca de Reyes'

(KGTV) - A Los Angeles-area bakery celebrated Three Kings Day with a record-setting treat fit for a king.

Porto's Bakery and Cafe created Los Angeles' largest-ever "Rosca de Reyes," or King's Bread, in celebration of El Dia de los Reyes Magos, the Christian holiday on January 6 celebrating the occasion when three wise men visited Jesus.

The traditional sweet bread measured 24-feet long and two and a half-feet wide. The bakery, in partnership with the California Milk Processor Board, served free slices of the bread with ceremony attendees as well.

RELATED: San Diego Family Fun

"We are proud to keep this much loved holiday tradition alive in our community," Betty Porto, of Porto’s Bakery and Cafe, said in a release. "Celebrating these traditions together with family and friends is what keeps our communities connected to each other and thriving."

So how much when into the bread? Organizers said the bread contained:

About 125 pounds of dough,

48 “sticks” to hold the Rosca together,

60 pounds of flour,

70 eggs,

12 pounds of sugar,

18 pounds of butter, and

1.25 gallons of whole milk

Su Pan Bakery, in San Diego, also participated in a similar event in partnership with the state milk agency, handing out free slices of Rosca and a drink.

The bread is traditionally topped with candied or dry fruits as well and plastic baby Jesus and wise man figurines are hidden inside.

Generally, the individual who finds the Jesus figurine is expected to hold a party on Candlemas Day on February 2. Whoever finds the wise man is expected to pay for the party, but expenses are usually shared by both.