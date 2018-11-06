Bail increased for PB sex assault suspect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The man accused of assaulting a Pacific Beach woman while she slept in her own home was in court for the first time on Monday.

Jeffrey Hanze pleaded not guilty to the charges, which include sexual assault during a burglary. The 55-year-old was arrested in L.A. County on October 29th for the crime.

Police say Hanze broke into a home in Pacific Beach on October 1st, getting in through an open window, then assaulting a woman while she slept. The woman woke up to the assault and Hanze got away.

On Monday, the judge agreed to increase his bail from $500,000 to a million dollars and issued a protective order for the victim.

A background check shows Hanze has a criminal record, including two felonies in San Diego County and several sex crimes dating back to 2011 in Arizona.

Hanze is due in court again on November 15th.