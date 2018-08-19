5 tips to save on back to school shopping

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Kids all over San Diego County are packing up their backpacks and heading back to school, but all those back-to-school must haves add up.

With all the clothes, school supplies and essentials on the shopping list, you may be wondering how to save some cash.

We’ve compiled a list of ways to save as the kids head back to school. Check out the list below:

End-of-summer sales

With San Diego’s mild climate, kids wear shorts and polos year round. So when those end-of-summer sales hit the stores, it’s the perfect time to catch some savings. One of the best times to go back-to-school shopping for clothes is Labor Day weekend, according to US News and World Report.

Swap supplies with other parents

Host a back-to-school party with fellow parents who have kids in different grades. This is a great way to swap some old gear that would otherwise end up in the garbage.

Make a list and stick to it

You know the saying, "never go to the store hungry?" Never go back-to-school shopping without a list. It can be easy to get distracted with all the must-have gadgets, but you can save a ton of money by making a list and not straying away.

Check your cabinets

Often, a lot of old school supplies go unused. Checking old backpacks and scouring the cabinets could mean saving some serious cash.

Keep up with your favorite stores

Most stores will start sending out back-to-school ads through the end of August. Knowing when certain stores are having sales can seriously add up to a lot of savings.