Bald eagle chick hatches at Big Bear Lake

The time has come!

For those who've waited with bated breath for the bald eagle chicks at Big Bear Lake to hatch, the time is here.

Saturday, one of the two eagles emerged with a "peep."

Later, the eagle's beak could be seen poking out of the shell. The first egg was laid on January 1 and was expected to hatch on February 8 or 9.

The second egg was laid on January 6 and was expected to hatch on February 10.

To learn more about the eagles, go to the Friends of Big Bear's Facebook page.

Watch a live stream of the birds in the player below: