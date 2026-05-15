Authorities search waters in the Maldives for bodies of Italians who died in cave dive accident

MALE, Maldives (AP) — Maldivian authorities conducted a high-risk search Friday for the bodies of four Italian divers who died in a scuba accident in a deep underwater cave a day before. The body of a fifth diver was recovered Thursday, local officials said.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said the group “apparently died while attempting to explore caves at a depth of 50 meters" (164 feet) in the Vaavu Atoll on Thursday. It said that the cause of the deaths remains under investigation.

The dead were Monica Montefalcone, an associate ecology professor at the University of Genoa, and her daughter Giorgia, as well as marine biologist Federico Gualtieri and researcher Muriel Oddenino, according to statements from Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology and Genoa university. The statement by the institute said the fifth victim was diving instructor Gianluca Benedetti.

The institute expressed “deep condolences” to their families and colleagues.

The five divers were believed to have been exploring the cave when they went missing, according to Maldivian presidential spokesperson Mohamed Hussain Shareef.

“The cave is so deep that divers even with the best equipment do not try to approach,” he said.

Cave diving is a dangerous and highly technical form of diving that requires specialized equipment and training, and strict adherence to very specific safety protocols. Even entering underwater caves located in shallow depths can pose significant risks.

Maldivian authorities launched a major search operation, deploying boats, aircraft and dive teams to the area.

Rescuers recovered one body from about 60 meters (200 feet) below the surface Thursday, while the remaining four divers were believed to be inside the cave, officials said.

The group had been on a morning dive near Alimathaa and was reported missing after failing to surface by midday Thursday, with weather conditions described as unfavorable at the time.

Search teams were preparing a second dive Friday to assess access to the cave, though rough weather could delay operations. The Italian Foreign Ministry said an Italian expert was assisting Maldivian coast guard crews, and Italy’s ambassador to Sri Lanka — who also covers the Maldives — was on a search vessel as local authorities considered whether to seek international assistance.

The Italian ministry said about 20 other Italians who had been on the same expedition aboard a vessel named the Duke of York were safe, with no injuries reported. Italy’s embassy in Colombo was providing assistance to those onboard and had contacted the Red Crescent, which offered to deploy volunteers to help provide psychological aid.

The vessel was searching for safe harbor from poor weather conditions, and was waiting for conditions to improve before returning to Male, the ministry said.

The ministry added it was also coordinating with Divers Alert Network, a specialist diving insurance group that could support recovery operations with technical expertise and assist with the repatriation of the bodies.

Italian officials and the honorary consul remained in contact with the victims’ families to provide assistance.