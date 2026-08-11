Authorities investigate 22-year-old man's death on Southwest flight from Dallas to LA

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An investigation was underway into what killed a 22-year-old man who died aboard a commercial flight from Dallas to Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Rain McMillan Walmsey, whose place of residence was not immediately available.

Walmsley was aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 958 on Friday.

According to the medical examiner's office, the case remains open and the cause of death is deferred.

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