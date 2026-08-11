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Authorities investigate 22-year-old man's death on Southwest flight from Dallas to LA

Southwest Airlines
Carolyn Kaster / AP
Southwest Airlines.
Southwest Airlines
Posted

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - An investigation was underway into what killed a 22-year-old man who died aboard a commercial flight from Dallas to Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Rain McMillan Walmsey, whose place of residence was not immediately available.

Walmsley was aboard Southwest Airlines Flight 958 on Friday.

According to the medical examiner's office, the case remains open and the cause of death is deferred.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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