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Authorities: Father kills twin boys, shoots self during family party in Canoga Park

Los Angeles Police Department LAPD
Matt Gush / Shutterstock
Los Angeles Police Department crime scene tape with patrol vehicles in the background.
Los Angeles Police Department LAPD
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CANOGA PARK, Calif. (CNS) - A man believed to be in his mid-40s shot and killed his twin 10-year-old sons during a family party in Los Angeles' Canoga Park area, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in an apartment at 8016 Owensmouth Avenue, at Strathern Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The mother of the two boys told police she heard two pops and went to a bedroom to investigate, he said. The boys' father closed the door, produced a handgun and fired at her, but missed.

The man then pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger, the spokesman said.

The man and his two sons were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The motive for the two homicides and suicide was not known.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
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