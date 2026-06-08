Authorities: Father kills twin boys, shoots self during family party in Canoga Park

CANOGA PARK, Calif. (CNS) - A man believed to be in his mid-40s shot and killed his twin 10-year-old sons during a family party in Los Angeles' Canoga Park area, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 7:18 p.m. Sunday in an apartment at 8016 Owensmouth Avenue, at Strathern Street, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesman.

The mother of the two boys told police she heard two pops and went to a bedroom to investigate, he said. The boys' father closed the door, produced a handgun and fired at her, but missed.

The man then pointed the gun at his head and pulled the trigger, the spokesman said.

The man and his two sons were pronounced dead at the scene, he said. The motive for the two homicides and suicide was not known.

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