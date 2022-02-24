Watch
Audit shows Los Angeles spending up to $837,000 to house a single homeless person

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Los Angeles city councilmember Paul Krekorian, right, walks past tents where people are living as he walks with staff member Karo Torossian during an official homeless count Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles audit finds that a $1.2 billion program intended to quickly build housing for the city's homeless residents is moving too slowly, and costs are climbing.

The report from city Controller Ron Galperin found one project under development is expected to hit as much as $837,000 for each unit. Galperin called the price tag staggering.

In a tweet, Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti appears to dispute any suggestion that the program – formally known as Proposition HHH – is off track.

Garcetti says the program "is producing more units than promised, at a lower cost than expected."

