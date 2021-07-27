Watch
Audit: California prison program illegally spent $1.3M

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
CHINO, CA - DECEMBER 10: California Department of Corrections officer looks on as inmates at Chino State Prison exercise in the yard December 10, 2010 in Chino, California. The U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments to appeal a federal court's ruling last year that the California state prison system would have to release 40,000 prisoners to cope with overcrowding so severe that it violated their human rights. More than 144,000 inmates are currently incarcerated in prisons that were designed to hold about 80,000. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 18:25:47-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Auditors say a California prison program that employs inmates illegally spent $1.3 billion in goods and salaries, including $82,000 worth of artificial turf that so far has gone unused.

Auditors say in their report Tuesday that it amounts to gross misconduct. They are recommending disciplinary action against California Prison Industry Authority employees who authorized the spending.

They also recommended disciplinary action against executives they say manipulated state laws to favor at least 10 relatives and friends for jobs and promotions.

The state program relies on inmate labor to produce a range of goods that are sold mostly to state agencies.

