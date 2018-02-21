San Diego County Assistant Sheriff accused of 'inappropriate conduct'

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - One of the top brass at the San Diego Sheriff’s Department is facing an allegation of inappropriate conduct, Team 10 confirmed.

A San Diego Sheriff’s spokesperson confirmed that Assistant Sheriff Rich Miller received a complaint and released this statement to Team 10:

"The Department has received a complaint alleging inappropriate conduct by Mr. Miller. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department takes all allegations of misconduct very seriously. As a result, an investigation is underway. Mr. Miller is currently using accumulated leave time until his planned retirement date. We cannot comment further based on the pending investigation."

Miller is scheduled to retire on March 2.

According to the Sheriff’s Department website, Miller has been with the department since 1992 and currently manages the Sheriff’s Detention Services Bureau. He was appointed to Assistant Sheriff in 2014 by Sheriff Bill Gore.

Miller spoke to Team 10 over the phone Tuesday afternoon. He was not aware of the statement released to Team 10. After it was read to him, Miller said he could not comment.

“I can’t comment on it as it’s an ongoing investigation,” Miller said.

When asked if he denies the allegation, he said “Absolutely.” He would not say who the accuser is.

Miller is also the pastor of a small church in Spring Valley. When Team 10 asked if he is still the pastor, he said yes.

Miller is also involved in various community organizations. He serves on the board of the Neighborhood House and was a 2016 Fellow for RISE San Diego, an organization that works to “elevate and advance urban leadership.” According to information online from both organizations, Miller is the first African-American appointed to Assistant Sheriff in the department's history.