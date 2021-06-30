Watch
News

Actions

As wildfires rage, Biden will raise federal firefighter pay

items.[0].image.alt
Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
A firefighter keeps watch as smoke rises from a brush fire scorching at least 100 acres in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
California Wildfires
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 11:00:04-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to temporarily raise federal firefighter pay to ensure that no one fighting wildland fires is making less than $15 per hour.

That word comes from a senior administration official. Biden is set to announce plans for the pay raises as he holds a virtual meeting Wednesday with governors from Western states to discuss what’s already shaping up to be a torrid wildfire season.

In addition, a huge part of the Northwest is in the midst of one of the worst heat waves to hit the region in recent memory.

Biden also plans to announce other moves to help boost wildfire-fighting capacity and prevention efforts.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER