San Diego native and former NASA intern researches how space travel impacts the vision of astronauts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University biology alumnus Joe Olivieri is researching how space travel impacts astronauts' vision at the University of Virginia.

Olivieri says about 70 percent of astronauts experience some level of vision issues. He hopes to bring his research back to NASA after he graduates next year.

In 2022, Olivieri was a NASA intern working at the Kennedy Space Center to help with the Artemis I mission.

Olivieri, who grew up in San Diego, recently shared what he enjoyed most about working on the project this week. He also reflected on what it means to see Artemis Two expected to splash down off the coast.

Olivieri says he is most excited about the possibility of another moon landing in the next few years.

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