Watch Now
News

Actions

Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in Southern California

David O’Connell
Damian Dovarganes/AP
An image of Bishop David O'Connell is posted on the post of a street sign near his home in Hacienda Heights, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. O'Connell was shot and killed Saturday just blocks from a church, a slaying of a longtime priest hailed as a "peacemaker" that's stunned the Los Angeles religious community, authorities said. Detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
David O’Connell
Bishop Shot
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 13:48:30-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the killing of a Catholic bishop who was fatally shot over the weekend in Southern California, authorities said Monday.

A person was arrested in the killing of Bishop David O’Connell, who was found in his home with a gunshot wound and declared dead at the scene, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Deputy Lizette Falcon said. Falcon said details would be provided at a news conference at noon Pacific time.

O’Connell, 69, was killed Saturday just blocks from the St. John Vianney Catholic Church, part of his archdiocese, in Hacienda Heights, an unincorporated community about 20 miles (30 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Authorities have not said whether the bishop was targeted or if his religion might have been a factor.

O’Connell had been a priest for 45 years and was a native of Ireland, according to Angelus News, the news outlet of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, the nation’s largest. In 2015, Pope Francis named him one of several auxiliary bishops of the archdiocese.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Free Family Fun!

Community Connection

Free Family Fun!