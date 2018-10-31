Arrest made in fatal shooting at Point Loma Heights shopping center

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A man suspected of shooting a woman to death near a Barons Market in Point Loma Heights was arrested in Arizona, San Diego police announced Wednesday.



Joe Bennette Conway, 41, was located by investigators in Tempe and arrested on Oct. 30, police said. He is being held by local authorities pending extradition to San Diego.



Conway was wanted in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Octavia Williams on Oct. 9. The victim, police said, was from Phoenix.



At around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 9, police responded to a report of a woman shot in the parking lot of a strip mall in the 4000 block of W. Point Loma Boulevard.



RELATED: Police investigate shooting death of woman at Point Loma Heights shopping center



Officers arrived to find Williams with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.



Investigators said the victim and suspect were arguing in the parking lot near a Barons Market when a shot was fired. The suspect fled the scene in a dark sedan.



Detailed information on Conway's arrest was not immediately released.