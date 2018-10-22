Arrest made in death of Oceanside man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A transient was arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old military veteran whose body was discovered by his wife inside their Oceanside home in August.
Oceanside police said DNA evidence helped them identify 21-year-old Cary Lamont Reid Jr. as the suspect in the Aug. 14 killing of John Roth.
According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person lying in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Coast Highway. When officers arrived, they came into contact with Reid and eventually arrested him in connection with Roth’s death.