Arrest made in death of Oceanside man

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) - A transient was arrested in connection with the death of a 77-year-old military veteran whose body was discovered by his wife inside their Oceanside home in August.



Oceanside police said DNA evidence helped them identify 21-year-old Cary Lamont Reid Jr. as the suspect in the Aug. 14 killing of John Roth.



According to police, on Sunday, officers responded to a report of a person lying in a parking lot in the 500 block of North Coast Highway. When officers arrived, they came into contact with Reid and eventually arrested him in connection with Roth’s death.



Police said the parking lot is “directly behind the victim’s residence.”



Police did not release any further information on the case.



On Aug. 14, at about 7 a.m., Zui Pang arrived at her home on North Tremont Street and saw her husband dead inside. Police said Roth suffered severe trauma to his upper body.



Police also said numerous possessions were taken from the home, including a computer, cellphone and jewelry.