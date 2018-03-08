Arizona woman says California 'sanctuary' laws pushed her out of San Diego

(KGTV) - A former Oceanside resident whose son was fatally injured in a 2011 crash involving an undocumented immigrant said

Brenda Sparks, who has since moved from San Diego County to Arizona, said she was forced to leave because California's government "does not want to protect me."

"I was born and raised in California, that's my home. And I was pushed out of my home by a government who does not want to protect me," Sparks told KNXV.

Sparks's son was killed in a 2011 crash in Yucaipa when an undocumented immigrant without a driver's license crashed into his motorcycle.

Sparks specifically slammed Governor Jerry Brown, who passed legislation in 2017 to designate California a "sanctuary state."

"Jerry Brown has many, many deaths, much blood on his hands as a result of this," Sparks said regarding "sanctuary state" laws enacted in the state.