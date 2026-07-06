Arizona boy celebrating his birthday is 1 billionth visitor to Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CNS) - Disneyland welcomed its 1 billionth guest to the theme park, a boy celebrating his 8th birthday, theme park officials announced.

Andres Robles visited entered the park Friday morning with his parents, Alejandra and Jose and joined Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse at the Main Street U.S.A. train station to participate in a brief ceremony and help unveil an updated sign that read "Population 1,000,000,000," according to Disney officials.

On Thursday, the Robles family of Arizona received a VIP tour that included Walt Disney's private apartment, riding on the newly opened Soarin' Across America and "other special experiences," according to park officials.

It was unclear exactly when Robles crossed the turnstile to reach the landmark number, but Disneyland officials stated "The milestone took place "on the eve of America's 250th anniversary." They described it as "a momentous occasion that few places in the world can claim."

The resort is celebrating over 70 years, "carrying forward Walt Disney's idea of a `family park where parents and children could have fun -- together,"' according to Disneyland officials.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.