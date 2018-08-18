Jazz legend's widow recalls Aretha Franklin's historic last San Diego concert

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - As the world grieves the loss of Aretha Franklin, a local woman is recalling her final and historic San Diego concert on Shelter Island.

Linda Moody is the widow of saxophone legend James Moody, who died in 2010.

In 2005 during a newspaper interview, an excited Franklin, in town for a concert, learned Moody lived in San Diego. Moody was one of Franklin's idols.

The Union-Tribune's music critic called Moody and extended Franklin's invite to sing with her that night.

"The fact they had never met before, the fact she had earlier recorded 'Moody's Mood For Love' ... it would be a moment in music history," said Moody.

At the concert, Franklin sang at the beginning, before letting Moody have the stage.

Afterward, the two music legends spoke backstage.

"It was a loving moment between two people that admired each other. Just a wonderful moment and a beautiful night," said Moody.