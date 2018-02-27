Anti-gun violence groups join forces in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Two of the main anti-gun violence groups in San Diego will merge to try and bring an end to deadly shootings.

Starting Tuesday, the Brady Campaign and Moms Demand Action will join together and become San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

They'll announce the joint effort Tuesday night at 6 pm at the Mission Valley Library.

"We're not anti-guns, we're anti-gun violence," says member Vicki Shepperd Chin.

The new group will focus on three main objectives to start:

Universal background checks for all gun purchases

Ending conceal/carry reciprocity between states

Supporting candidates for elected office who get an "F" rating from the NRA.

"We've been watching all of these shootings over the years and waiting for the time when the general public will get involved," says Shepperd Chin. "This will make a difference."

When the two groups combine, they estimate they'll have around 150 members in San Diego.

The San Diego County Gun Owners Association says they have just over 1,000 members. They sent 10News the following statement about their opposition to more restrictive gun-control laws:

"The reason San Diego County Gun Owners works hard to oppose laws and policies that prevent effective self-defense, is because we value each individual's life," it says.

Shepperd Chin says people who want to get involved can join or donate on their website. People can also text "Dangerous" to 64433 and get information on how to contact their state Senator. Or they can text "Ready" to the same number and connect with anti-gun violence organizations in the area.