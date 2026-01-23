Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ambulance on way to hospital collides with food delivery robot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - An ambulance taking a patient to a hospital was involved in a collision with an automated delivery cart in Hollywood Friday.

The crash was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Western and Fountain avenues, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patient, whose condition was not considered critical, was transferred to a second ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The initial ambulance remained at the scene as an accident investigation got under way.

No additional injuries were reported.

The condition of the delivery robot was not immediately available.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
