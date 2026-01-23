Ambulance on way to hospital collides with food delivery robot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) - An ambulance taking a patient to a hospital was involved in a collision with an automated delivery cart in Hollywood Friday.

The crash was reported about 10:15 a.m. in the area of Western and Fountain avenues, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The patient, whose condition was not considered critical, was transferred to a second ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The initial ambulance remained at the scene as an accident investigation got under way.

No additional injuries were reported.

The condition of the delivery robot was not immediately available.

Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.